TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.88.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.38. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders have bought 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

