Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ROYMY stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

