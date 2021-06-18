UBS Group AG Acquires 76,050 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.