UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 154.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

