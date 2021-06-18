QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 604.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE QS opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

