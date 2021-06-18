Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $1,077,706.89 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,871.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $552,150.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.