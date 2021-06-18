Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, strong organic revenue growth prospect for 2021 is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NLSN stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

