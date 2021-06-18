Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $66.54 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

