Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $14.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

CMRE opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.73. Costamare has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

