CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$488.48 million and a P/E ratio of 66.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,626,439.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,707 shares of company stock valued at $160,822.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

