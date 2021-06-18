State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $224,000 in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Escalade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Escalade by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth $397,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis raised their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.