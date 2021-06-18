New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

