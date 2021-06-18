agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 5.7% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.77. 18,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 774,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.