Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.21

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 8551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The firm has a market cap of $776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

