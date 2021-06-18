Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 150,911 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.