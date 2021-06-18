Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $352.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.12. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.