Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE TEX opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.