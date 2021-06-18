Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 737 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

