Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $657,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

