Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plexus were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,055,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.