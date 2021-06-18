American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 665,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 777,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

