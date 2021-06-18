Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 586,338 shares.The stock last traded at $41.09 and had previously closed at $41.65.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 290,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 609,706 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

