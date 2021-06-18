Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Up 5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 13,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 416,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

PACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

