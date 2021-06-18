Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

