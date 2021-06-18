Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

