Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.7%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 14,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
NIU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
