Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 4.7%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 14,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

NIU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

