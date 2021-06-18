Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BFS stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

