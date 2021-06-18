Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
BFS stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
