Argus Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $63.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

