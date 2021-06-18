Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 5.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.45. 26,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 872,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

