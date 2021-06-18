PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,515,132.09 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $742,822.60.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,333,422.32.

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

