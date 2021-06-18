Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

BSMO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

