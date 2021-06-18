Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.74

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 348772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The firm has a market cap of C$668.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

