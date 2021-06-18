$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.15 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

