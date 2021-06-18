Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Update

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.27 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
