Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Update

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.27 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

