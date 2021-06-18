Comparing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) & The Competition

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE: NREF) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NexPoint Real Estate Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

39.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million $12.85 million 13.29 NexPoint Real Estate Finance Competitors $733.39 million $41.65 million 18.84

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance Competitors 3376 13428 13126 310 2.34

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 2.38%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33% NexPoint Real Estate Finance Competitors 10.88% -1.43% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

