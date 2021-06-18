BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.91% of Universal Electronics worth $120,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 32.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.