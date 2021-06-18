$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report sales of $64.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $247.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53. Camtek has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

