CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CCNE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $400.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

