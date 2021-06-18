CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.