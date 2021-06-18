BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Cowen

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.