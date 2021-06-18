BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61. BIO-key International has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

