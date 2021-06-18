Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dorman Products worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

