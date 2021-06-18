Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.