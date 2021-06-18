State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.