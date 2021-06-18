State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $47,000 Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $12.98 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.