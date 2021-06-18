Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $13,538,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

