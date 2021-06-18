NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

