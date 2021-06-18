Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 219,023 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,303,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

