Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Vistra worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.15 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.