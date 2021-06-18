New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $15,686,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

